Lupillo Rivera shares his physique meme

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is no doubt that Lupillo Rivera has a very good sense of humor and as proof of this, the meme that he places on Instagram and with which he refers to his person.

Lupillo Rivera shares through his social networks a meme of his physique and with which he refers to having no hair. His fans react with humr as well and even joke.

Follow me for more hairstyles, "says the meme and netizens began sending comments to Lupillo Rivera about his sense of humor.

Lupillo is a singer who has given himself to love because he has a great sense of humor and enjoys fans in many countries of the world, especially in Mexico and the United States.

Through his social networks he shares aspects of his personal and professional life and his fans are always aware of what he does and says.

The brother of the late singer Jenni Rivera was part of the reality show La Voz in 2019, which aired on La Academia, and caused controversy next to Belinda over the alleged romance they both lived.







