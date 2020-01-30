Lupillo Rivera sends 1400 roses to Monica Noguera

Share it:

There is no doubt that Lupillo Rivera is a gentleman since the artist who is in Mexico City, went to the First Hand program, where he shared laughter and anecdotes of his life, but did not arrive empty-handed, because it took him 1400 Roses to Monica Noguera.

It was in the same evening where Lupillo very smiling said that he did not want to put the sender in detail because he wanted the beautiful conductor to enjoy the detail, with which he was dazzled and it is that although both are friends many think that the grupero wants to conquer it.

Lupillo is a gentleman, we have many years of friendship, he didn't want to leave me a card and I say it here on his side, because he wanted me to be happy with my flowers, 1400 flowers, Monica said on the show.

As if that weren't enough, Internet users and even the same coworkers of the respected woman commented that between them there were very seductive looks because they consider that they were flirting at all times.

"Monica's name looks more uncomfortable and Lupillo sure made that detail to see if gum and glue," "They would make a beautiful couple, he needs a woman made and right who knows what he wants in life," they wrote to Both famous.

It is worth mentioning that Monica Noguera is in the eye of the hurricane due to a comment she made about the interview made to her ex-husband Memo del Bosque who suffers from cancer and is in tremendous struggle for a few months.