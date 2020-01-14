Lupillo Rivera receives cheek because of Belinda at Estadio de los Tomateros

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What a surprise Lupillo Rivera took and spectators who were in the game of the Tomateros de Culiacán yesterday, because the singer who was among the ranks of the stadium was the center of attention when he was cheeked by the love relationship he had with Belinda

And as everyone knows a few months ago Jenni Rivera's brother said he had an affair with Belinda, but she never confirmed the news, because he fled the press repeatedly and that is if there is something that bothers the interpreter of Beautiful betrayal is about speaking their romances.

It was on the huge screen of the stadium where the camera sometimes fixed the artist and then put an image of Belinda at his side, so he had no choice but to laugh at the occurrences that occur in each game where thousands of culichis family They come to have fun.

Hops at the time of receiving the cheek / screenshot



Meanwhile Internet users congratulated the grupero for taking things with humor and it is that many thought he would bother not to continue with the beautiful woman considered one of the most beautiful Instagram.

"Super is here supporting the nation icing greetings," "We wait for you Wednesday at the game in Los Mochis," "I say marry me," some of his followers who commented on the photos he uploaded wrote to Lupillo.

Recall that Lupillo for some time decided not to talk about Belinda, because although he swore he still loves her, he wants to respect her privacy for what she has focused on different projects.