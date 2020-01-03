Lupillo Rivera gets fed up with a fan in networks and verbally thanks him

Share it:

The Mexican regional singer Lupillo Rivera got too upset with one of his followers who came to verbally assault him after he wrote a series of negative comments in a video and suggested going to church.

Lupillo decided to share a video where he showed his discomfort with the Internet user who has only dedicated himself to disturbing him on his different social networks.

It is not a threat. If I don't like you, if you don't like my music, my way of acting, singing, you don't like my family, nothing about me, what do you do following me? Better use social networks for positive things, "he suggested.

The singer of the Rivera dynasty suggested to the young man to go to the Church to fix his heart and ask God 'Why am I so hung up and I follow a guy I don't want and I give him bad comments?'

He also denounced the person who has been bothering him in recent days for Facebook to take their respective actions and block their account by spending it making negative comments and writing offensive things.

Be happy and fix your heart. Make love to your wife and focus on your family instead of making bad comments, "he added.

Finally, the interpreter of topics such as Baraja de Oro and Despised revealed that this 2020 will not accept any negative comment on social networks, so he will make the drastic decision to block each of the Internet users who decide to insult him.

It should be noted that 2019 was one of the best years for Lupillo, as he was rumored to be an affair with Belinda, which confirmed time later and although it did not work, the 47-year-old interpreter says that the girl is a Goddess and that the tattoo which was done in his honor, will remain in his arm, despite the end of their relationship.