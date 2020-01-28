Lupillo Rivera gets confused and says that Belinda is Danna Paola

Share it:

Singer Lupillo Rivera, brother of the late Jenni Rivera, was a guest on YouTube with The Golden Scorpion, and when interviewing him and asking him something about Belinda, instead of answering her name, he mentions Danna Paola.

Tremendous "bear" did Lupillo Rivera when interviewed by The Golden Scorpion. The interview shows that the famous singer was questioned again about the alleged relationship he had with Belinda.

It is The Golden Scorpion who, when facing Lupillo, questions him about his supposed affair with Belinda, but refused to talk about it.

We had a beautiful friendship, we worked on a project to give everything. I like to respect the privacy of the girl, "replies Lupillo.









And the supposed confusion about the names of the two beautiful women of the show came when Lupillo joked and said that the image of the tattoo on his arm was that of Danna Paola.

Who is the lady? "The Golden Scorpion asked Lupillo, and he replies:" Danna Paola ", then laughs.

Lupillo has refused in recent days to talk more about Belinda. He says that it is a thing of the past and prefers to be asked about other issues.