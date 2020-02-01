TV Shows

Lupillo Rivera does want to win the love of Mónica Noguera

February 1, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

After Lupillo Rivera sent 1400 roses to Monica Noguera in her work simply because she is a gentleman, it turns out that she is trying to conquer the driver who for many is considered a woman's beauty.

It turns out that the journalist and colleague of the driver, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, said in the program Sale el sol, that Lupillo asked if Noguera liked roses, also asked if he had a boyfriend making it clear that he is interested in her.

"Lupillo Rivera tells me 'hey and Monica has a boyfriend or she doesn't have a boyfriend', so if they ask you such a frontal question that you tell the truth, it's been free for a while that I was with a Frenchman, but they already thundered and I said 'and those 1400 roses did show her and says 'I'm going to send two thousand'"said the journalist.

Lupillo apparently does not waste time and is that after his thunder with Belinda who apparently already turned the page decided to continue looking in the field of love and apparently Monica was chosen.

The truth is that I believe that she has always been a lady and the truth, because I believe that she deserves all the respect and all the love in the world and sends her those flowers, Lupillo said for the Sun rises.

"Monica looks like a very focused girl, she deserves someone who really wants her to know what she wants," No Monica, you are very pretty, you have a lot of humility, please roll to the sides, there are many more gallants, "the Internet users wrote.

READ:  Lupillo Rivera sends 1400 roses to Monica Noguera

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.