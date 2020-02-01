Lupillo Rivera does want to win the love of Mónica Noguera

Share it:

After Lupillo Rivera sent 1400 roses to Monica Noguera in her work simply because she is a gentleman, it turns out that she is trying to conquer the driver who for many is considered a woman's beauty.

It turns out that the journalist and colleague of the driver, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, said in the program Sale el sol, that Lupillo asked if Noguera liked roses, also asked if he had a boyfriend making it clear that he is interested in her.

"Lupillo Rivera tells me 'hey and Monica has a boyfriend or she doesn't have a boyfriend', so if they ask you such a frontal question that you tell the truth, it's been free for a while that I was with a Frenchman, but they already thundered and I said 'and those 1400 roses did show her and says 'I'm going to send two thousand'"said the journalist.

Lupillo apparently does not waste time and is that after his thunder with Belinda who apparently already turned the page decided to continue looking in the field of love and apparently Monica was chosen.

The truth is that I believe that she has always been a lady and the truth, because I believe that she deserves all the respect and all the love in the world and sends her those flowers, Lupillo said for the Sun rises.

"Monica looks like a very focused girl, she deserves someone who really wants her to know what she wants," No Monica, you are very pretty, you have a lot of humility, please roll to the sides, there are many more gallants, "the Internet users wrote.