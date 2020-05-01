Lupillo Rivera and El Coyote cling to each other

Share it:

El Coyote and Lupillo Rivera had a tremendous fight at the last Fury Awards ceremony, since the latter apparently took advantage of the time it was his colleague's turn to sing, so he decided to claim him behind the scenes.

"When they gave me the flag to sing, everything took time, no, people had everything organized when I was getting out of the limousine, my compa came out with a band in the middle of the people who got into me as well as two meters away, look, the vato like throwing peaks at me "said the Coyote.

After the discussion, the artist caught words with the brother of Jenni Rivera, so his security teams got involved, so the Coyote told him that nobody should get in and that they only fix their problems by hitting the two of them.

And the people got into it, and the people got in and I said, "No, old man and you alone to see @ &", said the Coyote when the beatings began.

After releasing the statements, the users made it clear that Lupillo was arrogant with El Coyote and that he did not respect his time, so he was supported by Internet users who at that time were listening to the interview of the artist, who has been in group music for several years. .

It is worth mentioning that there are several artists who are giving interviews through Instagram due to the contingency due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that exists in the world.

In addition, many expect Lupillo to answer his colleague who in the end said that he no longer has resentment with the artist, who rarely talks about scandals about the entertainment world.

