Lum: Beautiful Dreamer, Mamoru Oshii’s masterpiece on Netflix

Mamoru Oshii is one of the best known and most appreciated directors of contemporary Japanese animation. Author with an immediately recognizable imprint, he has signed the two film adaptations Ghost in the Shell and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, which have consecrated him to international audiences, and other successful feature films such as Patlabor 2: The Movie and the interesting The Sky Crawlers. What many do not know is that Oshii made his professional debut – at least, with the general public – with the famous television series Lum, the girl from space, based on the hit comic Urusei yatsura by the “queen of manga” Rumiko Takahashi, of which she directed 129 episodes out of 195 and the first two feature films.

The second of these, entitled Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer, is not only the best animated product dedicated to the adventures of the beautiful alien with the striped bikini, but it is considered one of the masterpieces of the master Oshii as well as one of the best Japanese animated films of the 80s. Available streaming on Netflix from April 2020, Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer it is an unmissable work for any enthusiast, and in this article we explain why.

The beginnings of an extraordinary author

Although it does not represent his real debut in the world of animation, the Lum’s period it is in effect the “mess” that Mamoru Oshii had to face before reaching the final consecration of public and critics. Oshii at the time had already worked as an animator and episode director at Tatsunoko and, in 1978, he had moved to the newborn animation studio. Pierrot. With the latter he manages to get to the general direction of the series Lum starting from 1981, and, in the wake of the incredible success, Pierrot decides to invest in the production of six animated feature films, entrusting their development to the director of Tokyo. Mamoru Oshii, at the time in his early thirties, was already sowing the seeds for what would become his future underlying poetics, and he had very clear ideas on how exploit the material at his disposal to develop it. For this reason, the direction of Lum’s first animated feature film, Only You (1983), in which he had to change the script signed by Tomoko Konparu several times to meet the demands of the production, was unable to fully satisfy him.

The following year, with the second film Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer, things turned out differently and Oshii managed to get complete creative control of the film, creating a very valuable product – as we will explain shortly – but atypical and far from what the fans of the series expected. The public response at the time of the broadcast in Japanese cinemas was therefore very negative, with producer Kitty Film overwhelmed with complaints e the same Takahashi who distanced herself from the film, stating that it did not represent the spirit of the original work.

All this convinced Oshii to abandon the “womb”, cutting all ties with Pierrot and the production of the series. The rest is history, and time fortunately proved the Tokyo director right, who was able to continue his career in the world of animation by landing on the more adult, mature and philosophical themes that have always characterized him, while Lamù Beautiful Dreamer it was almost immediately re-evaluated by critics and the public becoming one of the franchise’s most loved products.

A profound and intellectual film

In Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer we find a part of the recurring characters in the series: in addition to the two protagonists La mù e Ataru Moroboshi, we have for example Shinobu, Shutaro Mendo, Dr. Sakura and the fleeting appearances of other famous figures such as the monk Sakurambo. The location is always that of liceo Tomobiki, which this time is the protagonist of an event as unusual as it is mysterious: the day before the student festival begins to repeat itself cyclically, and every day sees the same events happen without any apparent explanation. Although Professor Sakura is soon able to realize the gravity of the situation thanks to her spiritual gifts, the events degenerate and the whole group of protagonists finds themselves imprisoned in a alternative reality suspended in time, with the district isolated from the rest of the world. Why did all this happen? And how will Lum, Sakura, Ataru and their friends free themselves from this spell and return to the real world?

The first thing worth mentioning is that Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer, while presenting the historical cast of characters assuming that the viewer knows them thanks to the animated series (or manga), is also enjoyable as a stand-alone product, detached from the original work and without the need for in-depth knowledge of the latter.

This is because, as will also happen in many of the director’s subsequent works (the already mentioned Patlabor e Ghost in the Shell), Mamoru Oshii takes the context of the series and bends it to his needs to tell an intriguing and unexpectedly profound story, which makes Beautiful Dreamer a real authorial vision applied to a product for the masses, without detracting from the validity of Rumiko Takahashi’s manga with this categorization.

In the film, the comedy, freshness and lightheartedness of the manga and the animated series are present to a much lesser extent, almost reinterpreted, while the main dish is represented by a story that focuses on the solving the main mystery.

A plot in which Oshii mixes in a creative and never banal way different genres and varied suggestions, think of the beautiful sequence of the school’s nocturnal exploration or the visionary and surreal scenes that accompany the viewer towards the end. A finale where all the knots come to a head in a natural way, net of some avoidable explanation, even without providing any explicit answer. All accompanied by virtuous drawings and animations still capable of teaching.

The most romantic product of the franchise?

We are still a long way from the pessimism and dark tones of most of his later works, but already in Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer Mamoru Oshii delights his audience by offering a surprising and refined analysis of the relationship between reality and fiction (that of dreams is, as the title suggests, the central theme of the work) and of the nature of the passage of time.

The context in which the protagonists will be catapulted, an imperishable reality where only they exist, but in which supermarkets are always supplied and necessary goods such as electricity, gas and water are guaranteed, a small paradise on earth where anyone can only think about having fun forgetting all worries, it is one perfect representation – not even metaphorical, since it all originates from an unconscious desire of Lum herself – of that joyful and carefree adolescence that each of us would like to never end.

It is no coincidence that the only ones who do not fall into the trap and remain bewitched by this new world are Professor Sakura and Mendo, the two characters more mature and morally upright of the group of protagonists. In sight of this, Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer it can easily be considered the most romantic product of the franchise based on the hit manga by Rumiko Takahashi.

Not only because, in a scene just before the credits, Lum and her “darling” Ataru almost get to kiss, but above all because the dream is the representation of the unconscious which dominates the impulses of the two protagonists, both victims and executioners of their most hidden desires which gave rise, with the intervention of the elf Mujaki, to the uncomfortable situation that also involved their closest friends.

A merit that increases the quality level of the work, and it does not matter if what Oshii did is not very respectful of the typical atmosphere of the series, even if we can understand the disappointment of the most uncompromising fans at the time.

The only out of tune notes of Lamù: Beautiful Dreamer concern the Italian edition. The film is available on Netflix in high definition with excellent audiovisual quality, but the choice of voices and the incorrect pronunciation of many character names they don’t do justice to the film’s merits.

In particular, the vocal timbre of the never too late Paolo Torrisi – known by all our fans for having lent his voice to adult Goku in the animated series of Dragon Ball – does not turn out to be suitable for the protagonist Ataru Moroboshi. For this reason, if this is not a problem for you, we recommend watching with the original dubbing subtitled.