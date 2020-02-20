Luke Skywalker had a yellow lightsaber

Share it:

One of the main features of the Star Wars universe is, without a doubt, the weapon that the Jedi and the Sith carry in their eternal struggle: the lightsabers. We met them in 'A new hope'and Obi-Wan Kenobi described them as' noble weapon for more civilized times.' The truth is that the lightsabers have been in Star Wars chronology for thousands of years, and are created with Kyber crystals.

Jedi usually have blue or green colored sabers (even purple, as we saw Mace Windu), and the Sith of a crimson color. But there is also another color, much less widespread, which is yellow. Until now, in cinema we had only seen it in the hands of Rey at the end of 'The rise of Skywalker', and no important character had it in his hands … until now. In one of the comics that Marvel prepares about Star Wars, which aims to tell us what happened between 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'The Return of the Jedi', we will also discover that, when Luke ran out of lightsaber, he got a new one. and yellow.

Marvel Comics

Yellow lightsabers

The yellow color in a lightsaber symbolizes 'balance'. Used by the Gray Jedi, who move in balance between the Dark Side and the Luminous Side of the Force Used. In the Star Wars canon, currently only the Yellow Sentinels are responsible for guarding and protecting the Jedi Temple.