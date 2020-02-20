Luke Perry's son wants a future in Wrestling

Share it:

Known as Jungle Boy, Jack the son of the late protagonist of 'Feeling of living' Luke Perry, He wants to become an American wrestling star and already fights in lower categories. At 21, the young man continues to train hard to catch kilos of muscle and be fit on the ring, and has given his fans an impressive instagram perched wearing six pack





"I'm better than Maxwell Friedman and he knows it. Ready to measure me with him about the ring and beat him tonight.", he wrote in the post challenging one of his rivals in a wrestling. The truth is that, little by little, Jack is making a place among the best promises of the wrestling and his fights and choreographies have nothing to envy to those of Randy Orton, John Cena and other fighting stars. Right now he competes in the All Elite category, an American professional wrestling company founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Shahid and Tony Khan, owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars football team of the National Football League and the Fulham Football Club of English football.

For his workouts, Jack bets on strength exercises such as deadlifts or squats, and gymnastic exercises to polish his fighting skills and stunts. And he gains background running with a training mask with different levels of cardiopulmonary resistance. If you haven't seen him in action yet, pay attention to his last fight with Friedman.