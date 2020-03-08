 Luke Cage's showrunner wanted to spin Harlem’s Paradise

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The club Harlem’s Paradise It has been an important part of the first two seasons of the series “Marvel’s Luke Cage” from Netflix. In fact the second season ended up placing Luke at the head of the premises. A position that opened a new plot front that remained open but that had developed in the face of a third season to close the arc of the character.

Placing in such a transcendental position is not something arbitrary. The showrunner and creator of the series Cheo Hodari Coker I was very interested in the nightclub and precisely on Twitter, has revealed that I wanted to develop a club-centered spin-off. If it had been done under his approach, it would have been a spin-off completely away from super powers and focusing on Buggy Stokes and Quincy McIver, founders of Harlem’s Paradise, and alludes to that criminal use that has always been given to the club.

I would have loved to do a spin-off of Harlem’s Paradise. Stokes and McIvers. There are no super powers. Just a family drama of generational crime set in Harlem, ”explains Hodari Coker on Twitter.

This door could be said that it is currently completely closed, because we will also want to see that third season of Luke Cage.