 Luke Cage's showrunner thinks he had a good idea for the third season

Known is the fact that the future of the Marvel series on Netflix was unexpectedly truncated when there was no agreement between the two companies to continue extending this universe. This happened in parallel to the creative team after the series, who were unaware of the fateful outcome and that is why, in many cases, many possible ideas for new seasons were raised.

This happened with “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, which left the plot open to continue developing it in the future. We know that, at least for now, it will not happen, but the executive producer and showrunner of the series Cheo Hodari Coker He is very happy with the idea they were going to develop, because he thinks he would have given a good closing to the character's bow. Hodari's statements show that he had a certain "bitter" taste because of the position in which they left the character at the end of the second season.

I can't officially talk about what we had planned because, contractually, I don't want any Marvel killer out of nowhere trying to eliminate me. But what I can say is that we had a very good season planned, and I think it would have taken Luke Cage to close a cycle. You see people on the Internet saying: ‘Oh my God, I turned Luke into a gangster’. They wouldn't be (saying that) if they had the chance to see all three seasons and see the directions Luke would have taken. I was always a fan of Luke Cage, but probably, in the end, I was a fan of the comics of Chris Claremont, Frank Miller, Wolverine, X-Men Golden Era, you know? And it wasn't until Brian Michael Bendis restarted Luke Cage within Jessica Jones when (I felt liberated to) approach the characters established within Luke Cage's universe from a different perspective …

Recall that the second season ended with the march of Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) from Harlem’s Paradise, which placed Cage in a new position, as a “crime boss” benefactor. This would have given new fronts to explore, because as its protagonist Mike Colter said, “having powers but not being able to do what you want to do with them is a bit frustrating".

Via information | TV Guide