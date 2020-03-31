Sports

Lukashenko, President of Belarus, maintains football: "Better to live on your feet than to die on your knees"

March 30, 2020
Edie Perez
The Belarusian football league is the only UEFA competition that remains active, after the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, refused to close football stadiums and ice hockey halls, the most popular sport in the Republic of Eastern Europe, under the threat of the coronavirus.

In fact, Lukashenko participated this weekend in a friendly ice hockey tournament, in front of crowded stands. "Better to die on your feet than to live on your knees"He assured. Meanwhile, the soccer championship continues after starting in mid-March.

The country, with almost nine and a half million inhabitants, it does not register the cases of infected by coronavirus and it has not closed the borders. "I see Russia and some people are gaining a lot from betting, and they didn't know our teams before. Someone is losing, someone is winning. Everything is useful"Lukashenko said about sports betting.

