Lukaku annoys Inter: "I swear that 23 of the 25 players were sick"

April 22, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Romelu Lukaku has revolutionized the wardrobe of the Inter de Milan with his statements about the situation experienced by the players of the Italian club earlier this year. The Belgian participated in an Instagram meeting on Tuesday in which he made an account related to the coronavirus that his club did not like, according to 'La Gazzetta' in its edition on Wednesday.

According to the Belgian striker, it all happened after the players' vacations in December. "We come back and I swear 23 out of 25 players were sick. It is not a joke. We played at home against Cagliari and after 25 minutes one of our defenders (Skriniar) had to leave the field. Could not continue and almost passed out", said.

Lukaku assures that all the players "had a fever", including himself. He also adds that there was a dinner with a sponsor to which he could not go because he went "straight to bed". In addition, he denounced that since the club did not test footballers, it will never be known "with certainty" if the players had the coronavirus.

The Italian newspaper collects the version of the club, for which there was a small group of players who suffered the flu at the time of the match against Cagliari. Among them, De Vrij, D'Ambrosio and Skriniar. As to the latter indicates that he was with symptom but he insisted on trying to play. Later Bastoni He also caught the flu and was unable to play Lazio in mid-February.

In the match, the Belgian striker also talked about how he was living these weeks of confinement and showed special concern for his mother, who has diabetes. "Every four hours I call him in case he needs anything," he said. He also acknowledged that he missed his son Romeo. The striker planned to transfer both to Italy but the pandemic has prevented him: "Now is not the time."



