Lukaku amazes Italy with a great goal after touring midfield

Romelu Lukaku He was the great star of Inter Milan in the victory of his team in the field of Naples. The Belgian scored two goals in the match that ended 1-3 and went viral with the second, in which he starred in a start from his field that ended with a perfect shot with his left leg. With those goals, the Conte team stands at the top of the Serie A standings, tied at 45 points with Juventus.

Lukaku and Lautaro they were confirmed unstoppable this season and have already fourteen and nine goals in the league tournament, respectively, after the first 18 days. He showed character Inter in a San Paolo stadium where he has not won in Serie A since 1997 and took advantage of the defensive indecisions of Naples, rival of Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League, to take a double advantage in little more than Half an hour, thanks to a double from Lukaku.

A failure of Giovanni Di Lorenzor, lateral adapted in central position because of the loss due to injury of Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly, led to 1-0, arrived with a powerful left-footed shot, while a serious error of goal Alex Meret caused 2-0 of the Belgian striker.

He gave hope to the fans of San Paolo the Polish Arkadiusz Milik with a goal on the verge of rest, arrived at the pass of the Spanish José Callejón, but Inter remained superior and regained the double advantage in 65 of the hand of Lautaro Martínez.

He was solidly in control of the Conte team and gave an authoritative response to Juventus, who hit Cagliari 4-0 this Monday with a Portuguese triplet Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín.