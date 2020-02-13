Luka Doncic's basket harder to define

Luka Doncic He returned this morning to the courts and did it in a stellar plan, with 33 points and 12 rebounds that served to make his team, the Dallas Mavericks the Sacramento Kings were imposed by 130 to 111.

One of the stellar moments of the Slovenian party was a basket that he achieved in a difficult to define gesture. He fell, he got the ball under his arm … but he scored two points for his team. These difficulties were described by the NBA's own Twitter account in Spain. "We didn't know what phrase to put …", they published.

"It was the best way to feel that I am recovered and ready to continue giving my full support to the team and arrive at the Star Weekend in full form," Doncic said at the end of the match played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the first for him after seven games without playing for an injury

Couple with Porzingis

Doncic's game made it possible for Porzingis, 24, also shone in a special way and both starred in one of the best performances of the young pillars of the Dallas franchise as a duo, as they showed the kind of synergy they can acquire when the injuries respect them.

Doncic and Porzingis had played alone 160 minutes together in a span of 30 games before reaching the match against the Kings, in which the Latvian pivot also contributed a double-double of 27 points (11-16, 2-5, 3-4), 13 rebounds – all defensive -, gave five assists and put three blocks in 33 minutes of play.

Doncic sprained his right ankle twice, which made him lose 11 games. Among those sprains of Doncic, Porzingis was also lost 10 matches Consecutive for having pain in the right knee. But Doncic's injury loss allowed Porzingis to become the first choice of the Mavericks attack and responded brilliantly.