Luka Doncic's amazing shot at an NBA practice in Orlando: he used the ceiling to pocket the ball

The vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, assured that there are about 14,000 medical brigades deployed throughout the country to carry out a "mass screening" and "get to the virus early." The contagions amounted to 8,803 and the dead to 83. It is the fourth time that the dictatorship prolongs the measure
July 11, 2020
1 Min Read
