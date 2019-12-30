Luka Doncic, surprised by Kobe Bryant in full match against the Lakers

Moment in the game this morning between the Lakers and the Mavericks. The locals won 108-95 with a great performance by Anthony Davis (23 points) and a record for Lebron James, which reached 9,000 assists in his career as an NBA player on the eve of his 35th birthday.

That moment the star of the Lakers starred Kobe Bryant and the Mavericks Slovenian Luka Doncic. When the former Real Madrid player was about to start a play from the band, Bryant, who was right behind him, spoke words that surprised him completely.

Doncic did not hesitate to respond to the former Lakers player shaking hands even though he was in the middle of the game, perhaps one of the most difficult of those he has in his incipient career in the NBA. The smile on his face made the delusion That made him that brief encounter with one of the greatest players of the last decades in the NBA.