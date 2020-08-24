Luka Doncic once again excelled in the NBA: the triple in the last second that gave the Dallas Mavericks the victory and aroused the admiration of Manu Ginobili

Share it:

Luka Doncic’s triple for Dallas’ win over the Clippers

Luka Doncic he did it again. At 21, the Slovenian continues to break records in the NBA. He scored 43 points and added 17 rebounds and 13 assists in the Orlando bubble so Dallas Mavericks will tie the playoff series 2-2 against Los Angeles Clippers. The feat was complete: his team lost by one point to the Angelenos and took over the last ball. With a double feint he made a space before his marker and in the last second he converted the triple of the victory (135-133).

The play that defined the lawsuit went viral and generated shocked reactions among fans. The NBA account in Spanish lost its sanity before its launch. “AUDFIGIDLASSEIGUVJSNSKZJC LUKA DONCIC HISTORICAL WINS THE MATCH IN THE LAST SECOND AISXICIDKASOGIENWKSKCKGIH”, wrote.

The one who declared himself a Doncic fan was Manu Ginobili himself. The San Antonio Spurs legend displayed his admiration on his Twitter account. “Unbelievable, this boy is unbelievable. 43/17/13 in playoffs at age 21. Also give him the triple winner #LukaFan “wrote the Argentine.

Doncic’s transit through the postseason goes from record to record. In the first presentation against the Clippers, he recorded the best individual debut in the history of the playoffs, with 42 points (13/21 in field goals (2/6 in triples) and 14/15 in free throws, plus 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 robberies).

Doncic, against Kawhi Leonard: without fear before the last champion (Ashley Landis / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)

With these numbers in his payroll he broke a record that he had in force 71 years, since George Mikan | debuted in a postseason adding 37 points with the shirt of Los angeles lakers versus Chicago Stags, on March 23, 1949. In the list that now has Luka Doncic at the top appear big names like Kareem Abdul Jabbar (36), Wilt Chamberlain (35), Tim Duncan and LeBron James (both with 32), with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant out of the Top 15.

In Dallas’s first point in the series, meanwhile, he had converted 28 tants that, added to the 42 from his presentation, became the youngest player in NBA history to score the most points in his first two playoff games. He added 70 units and left behind a legend of the league, six times champion and another six chosen as the MVP of the league, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 69 points in his debut in 1970 with the Milwaukee Bucks jersey.

This had been Doncic’s performance in Dallas’s first series win

He is far from resting on his individual laurels: Doncic seeks to continue making history, although in front of him is Kawhi Leonard’s team, who last season was the star of the Toronto Raptors who took the NBA ring. And that in the third game of the crossing he suffered a sprained left ankle that had left him almost without action in the last quarter. But he recovered to be decisive again in the 2-2 set.

Precocious talent, the former Real Madrid he was picked No. 3 in the 2018 draft by the Atlanta Hawks, though quickly traded to Dallas for Trae Young. Two Argentines, Facundo Campazzo and Andrés Nocioni, helped him finish shaping himself in the White House. Today he has no roof and he shows it in each of his presentations.

