Luka Doncic had another historic night: he outpointed an NBA legend in his first two playoff games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Another historic night for Luka Doncic in the NBA playoffs

The playoffs of the NBA they follow their mark on the Orlando bubble. And this Wednesday, on the third day of the postseason of the most famous basketball league in the world, again Luka doncic took part of the flashes of the day. In addition to driving Dallas mavericks to a key victory against Los Angeles Clippers by 127-114, which tied the series, the Slovenian guard broke a new all-time record for the competition.

Thanks to the fact that he scored 28 points, added to the 42 of the first match before the set of Kawhi Leonard, Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to score the most points in his first two playoff games.. He added 70 units and left behind a legend of the league, six times champion and another six chosen as the MVP of the league, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 69 points in his debut in 1970 with the Milwaukee Bucks jersey.

In addition to surpassing one of the stars of the Los Angeles Lakers five times league champions in the 1980s alongside Magic Johnson, Luka left other glittering names behind. For example, Wilt chamberlain scored 65 points in his first appearances for the Philadelphia Warriors in '60, while Lebron James scored 58 with Cleveland in his 2006 postseason debut. And Michael Jordan? In the first round of the East of the 85-85 season against Milwaukee, Your Majesty he had 53 points with the Chicago Bulls.

It is important to remember that, in the first match of the series, thanks to adding more than 40 points, Doncic signed best individual performance for a rookie throughout the history of the NBA playoffs.

Luka Doncic in action against Kawhi Leonard, figure of the LA Clippers (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Slovenian's performance once again captivated the NBA, since in addition to adding 28 points -8 of 17 in field goals with 4 of 7 in triples- To be the top scorer for Dallas, he added 8 rebounds and 7 assists to his roster. Beyond being complicated in a passage of the match for having accumulated personal fouls, Doncic managed to be decisive and distribute the game to the other figure of the Mavericks, the Latvian Kristaps Porzingis, who finished the game with 23 points and 7 rebounds. In the Clippers, the best was Leonard again with 35 points and 10 rebounds for the defeated.

"It was great. We tied the series. We were better. We only have three (wins) left. I think we can fight for it. Whatever series we're going to play in, we think we can win. If we don't believe it, we shouldn't be here. You have to believe it all the time, ”Doncic said in dialogue with the press at the end of game 2 of the series against the Los Angeles franchise.

Waiting for what will be the third game of the crossing for the first round of the Western Conference, which will be played this Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, in Orlando, the number 77 of Dallas already marked his name in the great history of the NBA in his first two seasons: with 21 years he already added almost 3,300 points, more than at his age, names such as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett or the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This is the picture of the NBA 2020 playoffs (Mariano Llanes-Infobae)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Historic debut of Luka Doncic in the NBA playoffs: he broke a points record that was more than seven decades old

The NBA playoffs begin in the Orlando bubble: title candidates, games and everything you need to know