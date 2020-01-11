Luismi more in love and smiling than ever … He even lived with his fans in Miami! (PHOTO)

Luis Miguel is more in love than ever. On this occasion the paparazzi they got them eating the brunch in Miami next to his girlfriend Mollie Gould.

It caught the attention that the interpreter of "Under the table" looked more smiling than ever, as rarely seen.

The famous man was so happy that he even had time to greet the fans who kindly approached him to greet him in the restaurant where he was caught.

The love

Luis Miguel and Mollie Gould started dating when she was part of the staff, as one of the singer's choristers. The beautiful model is 20 years old and he is 49.

The Serie

This day, Thursday, December 19, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante announced in his column for Excélsior when Luis Miguel's recordings start, season two:

I am in a position to inform you that on January 6, 2020, the recording of the second part of Luis Miguel, the series, starts formally ”.

