Luisito Comunica is destroyed by dancing Safaera at Tik Tok

Youtuber Luisito Comunica, who has more than 30 million followers on YouTube, is destroyed on social networks after posting a video on Tik Tok in which Safaera dances.

Many of Luisito Comunica's followers believe that he went from "funny" and many do not like what he does at home, while he remains in quarantine for the Covid-19.

Some users mention that Luisito communicates “trying to be cool” in the Tik Tok application, where he has more than 4 million followers.

There are even several memes dedicated to youtuber:

Me, seeing how Luisito Comunica is a trend, not because of its content, but rather because nobody can stand the "funny" thing that the man thinks, "says one of the memes.

Me, seeing how Luisito Comunica is a trend not because of its content, but rather because no one can stand the "funny" thing that the man thinks. pic.twitter.com/ddVsKtHwnv – Simba (@Leonnisimo)

March 20, 2020





But just as there are those who don't find it funny what he does, others celebrate his occurrences and express it to him too.

Well honestly @LuisitoComunica He is one of the most beautiful and nice people in all of YouTube, so if this happened he must have a good reason. (Besides it is serious zero, it is only being super clear) https://t.co/vcV5YmsQ60 – Juana Martínez † (@JuanamartinezH)

March 13, 2020





Luis Arturo Villar Sudek is the real name of the youtuber and is originally from Puebla, Mexico. He is a YouTube Vloger and influencer known primarily on social media for his travel vlogs and comedy content.

