 Luisito Comunica becomes the Dove drag and conquers on the Internet

The youtuber Luisito Comunica, who has millions of followers in his social networks, surprises his fans in them by becoming a Paloma drag. A drag queen is the one who helped him characterize and looks phenomenal.

Luisito Comunica, whose real name is Luis Arturo Villar Sudek and is originally from Puebla de Zaragoza, Mexico, attracts attention and controversial cause by showing himself as Paloma, a beautiful and elegant drag.

And it is through a video that Luisito Comunica comments on why he was struck by becoming a Paloma drag.

Pigeon is here to stay, take off bitches. The other day I went to see a drag queens show. I found it fascinating: the looks that are handled are worthy of divas. And I thought how would I look like drag queen? ”Explains Luisito Comunica in the video.

Luisito is also an entrepreneur and according to information on Wikipedia, he studied Communication Sciences at the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP), but did not finish his degree.

In 2007 he started as youtuber on the YouTube video platform on a channel called Piano For Cool People, performing tutorials and piano covers, and since then he began to succeed.