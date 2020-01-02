Luisa Fernanda W starts the year showing off network romance

Share it:

Luisa Fernanda W opened the year in the best way and it is her first photo next to her great love Pipe Bueno, with whom she has been sentimentally linked since her boyfriend died singer Legarda whom he denied on some occasions out of respect for his fans.

And it is that as everyone knows the love story of these two singers has not been easy, since Luisa was very criticized because many believe that the Colombian did not keep the necessary respect for Legarda so she faced her detractors in several occasions.

Luisa's photo reached more than 400 thousand likes and thousands of comments of all kinds where they congratulate her, while others attacked her since they did not imagine that she was going to upload a photo with Pipe, who also denied the romance with the youtuber.

"I hope they are Happy first comment and first I like they say that if you arrive early Luisa answers you it will be true", "So quickly you surpassed Lega", "Beautiful, I always bet on that relationship," Internet users wrote to the couple who could Give a lot to talk about in this new year.

Recall that two months ago Luisa had already confirmed their romance, but decided to omit certain details so that the news became a bomb.

"Right now things are very different of course but as I say I would like to make a video telling you more about that topic. So I say that people who came out to confirm a relationship that I was saying years ago, that is, if I have not felt able to talk about this for me, it is very difficult… "said Luisa Fernanda in a live social network.