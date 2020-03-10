Luisa Fernanda W could be pregnant and make fun of her

Share it:

Who has everyone with their mouths open because they could be pregnant is the youtuber Luisa Fernanda W, who as everyone knows started a relationship with the singer Pipe Bueno, this after the murder of her boyfriend also youtuber Legarda.

It was on Twitter where the news spread like wildfire generating thousands of criticisms of all kinds, as Luisa has been labeled a bad woman when she learned about her romance with Pipe, since they say she did not save the mourning necessary for Legarda.

After starting the controversy in networks the Colombian decided to send a strong message to all those who have criticized her, because at this point she feels very vulnerable and more if she could be pregnant because she is tired of defending herself.

"I think today I had a day when I wanted to get out many things that I had not wanted to say simply because sometimes not always, I keep a lot of what I feel and think, this is my reality, this is me !! I am a human being like you, and there come times when you want to shout and get everything you feel inside ", says part of the text that Luisa published.

After Luisa's statements in which she did not clarify, or deny her supposed pregnancy, her YouTube colleagues congratulated her for not keeping everything that is said about her on Instagram anymore.

"You are very strong, you always have been," "You have the right to do what makes you happy, like everyone else," they wrote to some colleagues.