Luis Suarez will go through the operating room this Sunday for his injury to the outer meniscus of his right leg

January 11, 2020
Luis Suarez will go through the operating room this Sunday for your injury to the external meniscus of his right leg. This has been communicated by the Barca club on its website and on its social networks after jumping the news yesterday.

The Uruguayan will be operated tomorrow by Dr. Ramón Cugat after the discomfort felt in recent months. This is what Barcelona has decided after the elimination of Spanish Super Cup against Atlético de Madrid.

The club affirms that after said intervention it will inform on how the evolution of the same goes, communicating the time of approximate discharge of the Uruguayan forward.

This is what the club statement says

The first team player Luis Suárez will be intervened next Sunday by Dr. Ramón Cugar of an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee. Once the intervention is over the club will make a new medical statement.

