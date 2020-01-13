Sports

Luis Suarez will be four months off

Luis Suarez, Uruguayan striker of FC Barcelona, ​​will be off the pitch for four months. After being operated in the operating room, Barça Nine will be out during all that time.

The Uruguayan had doubts about entering the operating room. However, it will do so after one of the tests carried out after the elimination of the Spain Supercup against Atlético de Madrid, in which the mattresses made an express comeback in Saudi Arabia.

Upon returning to Barcelona, ​​the doctors decided with the footballer to operate on the right knee, the same one that was already operated last May, and that prevented him from playing the final of the Copa del Rey, that Barça lost against Valencia.

This is the medical part provided by Barcelona: "The first team player Luis Suarez has been intervened, through an arthroscopy, this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat to resolve a lesion in the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The approximate withdrawal time is four months. "

The prolonged casualty of Suárez will force Barcelona to enter the winter market, already active, to seize the services of a battering ram, because at this moment Ernesto valverde's team only has four attackers: Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Carles Pérez, for the injuries of Suárez and Dembélé

