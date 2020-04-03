Luis Suárez, on the rumors of refusal to reduce wages: "It hurts"

The striker of Fútbol Club Barcelona, Luis Suarez, offered an interview to his country's media 'Sport 890' to analyze the current situation of the coronavirus and also the latest news related to his club.

"It is a difficult decision for the government but I think is the best solution for everyone"Suárez commented about whether the Uruguayan government should make the determination to establish a mandatory quarantine." Me for nothing. I very much respect what those who know say, the President of Spain recommended staying at home, "he commented on whether he thought of returning to Uruguay.

He also offered the last minute about how his injury is going. "The break came for good and for bad because When we come back I can be with the group, but for bad because football stops. What matters most is soccer and when I come back. "

Asked if they had told him any date to play again, Suárez made it clear that there is nothing fixed right now. "It is difficult. Until the contagion peak drops, now it should start to drop, it is difficult. This has to go little by little. is what they said in UEFA, that it can be played in June but there is nothing confirmed"

In addition, he also gave his version of what happened with the issue of the salary reduction in the Barça club and especially what was said that the players did not want to lower their salaries. "It hurts because there are people who speak without knowledge. We were the first to want to reach an agreement with the club and worldwide we had to be aware of everything that was happening and one of the things was the financial situation of the club, it was a minimum detail. The salary reduction came by mutual agreement. "