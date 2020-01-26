Luis Suárez Miramontes: "Messi is getting tired of this situation"

The Soccer Club Barcelona reaped in Mestalla the fourth defeat of the season in the League by falling 2-0 against the set of Albert Celades. It is the first lost match of the Barca team with Quique Setién on the bench after the minimum victories against Granada and against Ibiza in Copa del Rey.

In Carousel Deportivo they debated during the match against Valencia and also after the game about the team's game, the arrival of Setién and the option of signing a forward in the remainder of the winter market.

When he was about to finish the match, Luis Suarez Miramontes talked about the feeling Lionel Messi had lately in the Football Club Barcelona. "I am seeing a problem and I understand this a lot. Messi is getting tired of this situation, I don't know what will happen. Eye, eye"he commented.