Luis Suárez exploded against Barcelona due to rumors of his departure: “No one can question my commitment to the club”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Luis Suárez spoke of the situation of FC Barcelona – EFE /

The “extensive restructuring” that FC Barcelona warned about began Through a statement on its official website, while confirming the dismissal of Quique Setién as coach of the first team.

A renovation that brought with it the hiring of Ronald Koeman and goodbye to sports director Eric Abidal. However, the biggest revolution is yet to come, since the squad is where the greatest absences will be noticed.

The heavyweights of the team are in the crosshairs. Everyone except Lionel Messi. Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez, among others. The rumors began to grow and, before them, the first to show his face was The gunman, through an interview with the newspaper “The country”.

The Uruguayan is one of the heavyweights of the squad – REUTERS / Albert Gea

“As a forward, I don’t just try to score goals but also help the team in other ways. There is talk of some names that the president gave, of changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do without me; if this is the club’s wish, it would be good if the person in charge you choose speaks directly to me “said one of the club’s top historical scorers.

“I’ve been at Barça for six years, long enough to say what they think. Better so filter if I am one of those who want me to come out “, The Uruguayan remarked and added: “I also want the best for the club and my idea today is to continue, but if the club thinks I am expendable, I have no problem talking to those who decide.”

Besides detailing that he has not yet met with the new coach, Suárez acknowledged that he would agree to be a substitute next season: “The competition is always good and If the technician considers that I should start from the bench, I have no problem in helping with the role that they grant me. I think I can still contribute a lot to this club ”.

At the same time, he shared his desire to remain a Barça player: “I want to continue contributing everything I can. I have felt the support of the people since I arrived and that also gives me a lot of strength to continue ”.

Suárez acknowledged that he would accept a role as a substitute (COVID-19) REUTERS / Albert Gea

Regarding the tough defeat they suffered against Bayern Munich, the 33-year-old highlighted that, “It was one of those days where everything went wrong. We were overcome and we did not know how to fix it (…) Bayern adapted and became much better mentalized for an atypical tie. Perhaps we came with some doubts and Bayern had it all very clear.

Finally, he considered that, “In a double game we will never know what could have happened; surely they would also have eliminated us, I dont know. But it is true that we at the Camp Nou are getting bigger and that playing away from there always costs us a little more ”.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The millionaire sum that PSG will disburse for its players if they become Champions League champions

Neymar, the soccer star who attracts loves and hates, lives from party to party and seeks to be the best player in the world

Messi, say goodbye to Barcelona, ​​even for a little while …