Luis Miguel's second season trailer released

Luis Miguel fans are open-mouthed and that is that the official account of the series launched the first preview of the second season which was eagerly awaiting, as many were put on hold on what happened to the singer's mother.

As if that were not enough, the singer's fans are more than happy since Diego Boneta will continue to be part of the project, because he is seen at the beginning of the trailer which will bring much more mystery since as everyone knows Luis Miguel's life is still surrounded by riddles, because he is very jealous with his privacy.

So far the video has more than 25 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments of all kinds, among them that Diego is still incarnate to the Sun because many thought that another more mature person would be the protagonist of the new season.

"Could it be that Boneta is in the first. Chapters and then Colunga?", "Who is the new actor? Or did they characterize Diego?", "At last, after varying wait," were some of the messages that received the new breakthrough that left all ice cream.

It is worth mentioning that Diego Boneta said in past interviews that his future in the Luis Miguel series could be uncertain, but he never said anything about it because apparently it was a surprise he would be saving to leave it as a bomb.

In addition, the series will feature performances by César Bordón, César Santana, Martín Bello, Lola Casamayor, Kevin Holt and Gabriel Nuncio, among others.

The announced cast does not include an actress who could play the role of one of Luis Miguel's most famous couples, such as singer Mariah Carey, model and businesswoman Daisy Fuentes, journalist Myrka Dellanos, with whom she had relations at the time in which this season would pass.

As if that were not enough, it was said that Fernando Colunga would be part of the work, but this information was never confirmed by the production or by the same actor of successful soap operas.