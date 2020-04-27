TV Shows

Luis Miguel, the most insensitive on the planet, thinks of him as a famous journalist

April 27, 2020
Edie Perez
Luis Miguel is the most insensitive being on the planet, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, famous Mexican journalist, thinks that and adds that the singer has never helped anyone with a concert or otherwise in the face of any need or difficult situation he is going through.

It is the actor Carlos Bonavides, unforgettable for his character of Huicho Domínguez in the telenovela Televisa's biggest prize in which he acted with Laura León, who asks artists like Luis Miguel that it is time to give some charity concert and help.

Carlos Bonavides is desperate for the situation that is lived because of the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 around the world and more for that of several colleagues of his who do not have a job or money, as is the case of comedian Roberto Hill.

Roberto Hill, who has imitated journalist Joaquín López Dóriga for years, has made it public that he is experiencing bad moments in his health and has no money. Given this, Bonavides proposes to help him and asks artists like Luis Miguel to do something for those in need.

I promised Ricardo that I will organize something to help him; he has dedicated his life to entertainment and is an extraordinary friend, "says Bonavides in an interview with the program De Primera Mano.

Bonavides calls on artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Yuri and Luis Miguel to do something for the good of those in need in Mexico in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic or artists with some financial need.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante, when expressing his opinion on Bonavides' proposal, thinks that it is a good idea, but that he expects nothing good from Luis Miguel.

That does not count on Luis Miguel, he does what is convenient for him and leaves money only to him; Not even his children keep this buddy! "Infante says in his First Hand program.

He is the most insensitive being on the planet, in first, second, third and fourth he only thinks of him and the rest is worth a straw. "

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

