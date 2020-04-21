Luis Miguel receives a loving message from one of his ex-partners

Share it:

The singer Luis Miguel turned 50 years old on April 19 and received many congratulatory messages on his social networks. One in particular attracts attention, since it is the one that one of his sentimental partners is writing to him.

Luis Miguel, singer of musical hits like Culpable o no and Decidete, is surprised with an unexpected message from one of his ex-girlfriends. This is the beautiful Desiree Ortiz.

Desiree Ortiz, a journalist originally from Venezuela, writes her a strange message on Instagram; the two had a relationship during 2017.

The ugliest portrait that #memories have made me. Happy Birthday Dear… Keep shining! ” write Desiree in the image title.

And the strangest thing is still the audio heard in the video that Desiree hangs on Instagram.

Go and plant it in corn so that the crows don't get close, ”says a man's voice in the referred audio, and Desiree responds:" Oh, what a bastard with Mickito "!

Ortiz makes it clear that the message was dedicated to Luis Miguel and refers to the fact that he made such a portrait to her on a time when they were both together.

Desiree has spoken on some occasions about the relationship she had with the famous interpreter and on one of them, she mentioned that for her the relationship was normal and like any other.

Luis Miguel is a very intelligent person, a spectacular human being, that caught my attention a lot. I deserve all the admiration and respect in the world. It was a great experience being with him, "she said for Hola TV.









The couple broke up on good terms, but neither has spoken of the true reasons why their relationship came to an end.

