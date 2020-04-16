Luis Fonsi celebrates his 42nd birthday in full quarantine for Covid-19

Share it:

Singer Luis Fonsi, originally from Puerto Rico, celebrated his 42nd birthday in voluntary isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and shares with his fans a photograph with a sign that reads: "Happy Birthday."

Fonsi, interpreter of songs like "Despasito", "Héroe" and "Échame la culpa", thanks his followers through photography for all the messages and good vibes they sent him: "I celebrate in quarantine, but I celebrate that I have health, love , my family and you. "

In the photograph that he shares on his official Instagram, he is seen very smiling, wearing a summer outfit with a shirt that shows the year of his birth, 1978, and from the dining room of his house, which was decorated with a happy birthday sign.

The image received more than 230 thousand likes and 11 thousand comments, where they highlighted how good it looks at the age of 42, as it remains like a young man of 20 on diets and exercises.

Luis Fonsi, like many other fans, is quarantined with his family to avoid catching the new coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives around the world and has become a feared threat to health.