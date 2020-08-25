Luis Figo referred to the possible departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona and compared it to his questioned move to Real Madrid

Share it:

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona player Luis Figo. EFE / David Morales Urbaneja / Archive



In the year 2000 Luis Figo crossed the sidewalk. On July 25, the then Portuguese midfielder was presented as the great reinforcement of Real Madrid, after having shone five seasons at Barcelona, ​​in one of the most controversial transfers in recent years. That decision of the footballer to change from the Catalan cast to the white box was branded as treason by the fans culé still not forgiven.

Today, Barcelona could lose its top star. Lionel Messi He is upset with the leadership, he is not convinced of the football project and has not yet decided on the renewal of his contract, which ends in June 2021. That is why it is feared that he will go to another club.

In this context, Luis Figo was consulted by the newspaper Brand about if you think The flea will slam the door: “Personally I think not, at least this season, but also I am clear that if a player does not want to be in a team, he ends up leaving. There is no other. It is a personal decision and I do not know what he thinks, but I believe that this year he will not go away. We must not forget that the circumstances that surround us are not the usual ones. Nobody is going to pay your clause. That’s for sure”.

Lionel Messi could be going through his last months at Barcelona (Reuters)

The former footballer who also went through the Inter Milan He recalled that the pandemic has caused clubs not to have enough money to face a signing of these characteristics: “We are going through a delicate, special moment. I think it is not the best time to be able to propose an operation like this, of this magnitude. Everything has changed. The approaches are different ”.

However, Messi He could be released in June and reach any club for free, be it Manchester City, PSG or even Real Madrid, an option that he doesn’t see as viable: “No two stories are the same, no two moments are the same. They are different circumstances. It has nothing to do with what happened to me and what may be happening to him ”.

Upon receiving the insistence on the same query, Figo was clear: “I see almost impossible for something similar to what happened to me to happen.”

In turn, the Portuguese winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2000 and also elected as the best in the world by FIFA in 2001, said that Barcelona will not be able to carry out the renewal they intend because economic circumstances will prevent it: “It is normal after of a defeat so everything is said, of the need to clean up, but the days go by and you realize that it cannot be. You have to be calm, analyze everything. The moment is very hard, but the economic reality rules ”.

Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal have their days numbered at Barcelona (Reuters)

Despite Figo’s gaze, Barcelona’s restructuring began at a steady pace. After the dismissal of Quique Setién as coach of the first team, Ronald Koeman arrived at the Catalan entity with the difficult task of purifying a squad loaded with experienced players.

Luis Suárez was the first figure to fall. As reported by the Catalan media Sport and Sports world, the Dutchman informed the forward, who was on vacation, that It will not be within your project and the objective of the leadership is to find a new destination for you before the resumption of training. The same situation is going through Arturo Vidal, who contract also ends in mid-2021. However, the Chilean seems to have a more assured destiny since he has several suitors from Serie A such as Inter or Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus.

There are also other big names that walk a tightrope like the case of Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

