Luis Enrique: "The attitude of the politicians is regrettable, they only think about their interests"

The national coach, Luis Enrique has attended in an Instagram live, like many athletes in the last days to all the followers to talk about many things, including cycling, past and present as a coach as well as the management of the coronavirus in Spain and the change in your daily routine motivated by confinement.

Luis Enrique coined one of the most characteristic phrases of his idol Johan Cruyff to speak about a hypothetical return of soccer: "Sport is the least important thing of the important things." The national coach also took advantage to criticize the management that our political class is making of the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic: "I see the unfortunate attitude of all the politicians, those who govern or not. They only think about their interests. I see it regrettable"

Whenever Luis Enrique speaks, he usually does it clearly and bluntly and this time it was no less. The national coach reviewed his career as a coach in an account dedicated to cycling and chose the best players he has had to train: "As a coach I had the opportunity to train Messi, Suárez who is a striker I have never seen. . Iniesta, who is like Harry Potter, did things that are within the reach of the chosen ones"adding that it is these types of footballers who" give you security. "

Regarding confinement, 'Lucho' prefers to be positive and see the good side in a situation as paranormal as the one that has to live in the country locked in their homes: "Beyond the situation, which we already know what it is, we are all well. I can not complain: I am with my wife and my children. I have space, I can move, I change space … I'm not complaining, you have to think positive and overcome this. The human being has the quality of adaptation ", although he also admits that all this resembles" a horror movie ".