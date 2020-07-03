Luis Enrique Santander and Diego Montaño, Liga MX referees, tested positive for COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican whistle Luis Enrique Santander announced his contagion through social networks (Photo: Twitter @kiqsantander)

The Referees Commission of the Mexican Football Federation reported on Wednesday, July 1, that three of its members tested positive for COVID-19, weeks before the start of the Apertura tournament, although they did not reveal their names.

The body began the tests for the tournament that will start on July 24 with closed-door matches, as a preventive measure against the increasing contagions in diversity of the teams of the national first division, according to Carlos Calvo from the agency Reuters.

Until the publication of the communiqué, a first group of 60 referees had been tested, but only 37 results had been received with three people who tested positive, although asymptomatic.

In addition, they reported that as part of the medical protocol, they will remain isolated for at least the next 14 days, in addition to constantly examinations, since as long as they do not overcome the disease, they will not be able to participate in the tournament.

The Mexican whistles may not be present in the matches corresponding to the newly created Cup for Mexico, a friendly tournament that will be played during the first weeks of July 2020 at the facilities of the Olympic University Stadium and the Akron Stadium.

The first to make his identity known was Enrique Santander, who through social networks published his state of health, in addition to the phrase: "life is 10% what happens to us, and 90% how we react to it."

Hi! A few days ago I tested positive for COVID. I am fine, I am asymptomatic and I am in isolation at home, abiding by all the recommendations of the authorities.

Mexican soccer fans, athletes, commentators and colleagues from the commission gave him their best wishes through social networks, in addition to forecasting a speedy recovery and return to work.

Minutes later Diego Montaño was also uncovered as another of the infected referees (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Minutes later he was also uncovered Diego Montaño as another of the infected referees, who did so through a press release, according to information released by the newspaper The universal.

“I share with you that unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 as asymptomatic. A news from everyone but that with your support and following the protocols established during the isolation in which I find myself, I will overcome and return to the activity, ”he wrote.

For the moment the name of the third element of the commission has not been given, neither the results of the next group that was examined nor the results that were still pending within the first group of whistles have been disseminated.

The Cup for Mexico will begin this Friday, July 3, as a drill and preparation for the new professional soccer championship in Mexico. They will participate America, Blue Cross, Pumas, Chivas, Atlas, Toluca, Tigers and Mazatlan.

The new tournament, however, will start on July 24, but it will not be until July 5 that the dates and times when the regular phase games will be played, as well as the league and the final of the Opening 2020.

Among the new health rules for the tournament, it stands out that the facilities will receive a maximum of 300 people (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

What they did present was their protocol health for stadiums. Among the new rules it stands out that the facilities will receive a maximum of 300 people between players, managers, the media and other workers. Fans and family members of players are not yet covered.

In addition, sports venues must divide into three zones and in each one there will only be 100 people. The first will be made up of the parking lot, the changing rooms and the court. Here they can only enter players, medical and security personnel, basketball players, umpires, coaching staff and authorized media personnel.

The Zone 2 will be the tribunes, boxes, as well as the television and radio booths, where only the commentators, managers and security personnel. The Zone 3 will be the outside the stadium, where there will be security elements, transmission units and the VAR arbitrators.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT:

Dates, times and prevention measures: everything you need to know about the return of Mexican soccer

Three Mexican Liga MX referees tested positive for COVID-19

Chivas Femenil revealed three cases of COVID-19 positives on their campus