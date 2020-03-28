Luis Enrique, on the postponement of Euro2020: "It will affect young people, they will have more time to tan"

Luis Enrique, Spain coach, explained how the postponement of Euro 2020 is affected by the coronavirus crisis. "That they have changed the date is going to affect young people, that they will have more time to tan ", he explained when asked by the fans.

The coach had a rally in March and another in June before the big date. "For me it was a very clear decision. That they have changed the date is going to affect young people, that they are going to have more time to tan. They are positive things, hopefully we can conquer the Eurocup. It will depend on our level"he explained.

The postponement of the Euro Cup makes the role of the players of the Sub21 take a leading role, with one more year to approach the absolute one. "There are positive things. Postponing the date will give us time to have more games, so that young people are tanned one more year, "he concluded.