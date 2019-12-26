Luis Enrique: "I don't see any team over Spain"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The national coach, Luis Enrique Martinez, said that "does not see any" selection above the Spanish for the 2020 Euro Cup and announced some "changes" in the team, because not all technicians have "the same priority when choosing the characteristics of the players".

"I don't see any above, especially if I look at the classification. Yes, you have to give France a favorite role, which is the one that has won the World Cup, but is not superior to the other five or six selections that I believe, in addition to one that can be added and that we all have in mind that we are the favorites, ”he said.

The Asturian coach advanced that for the European Championship there will be some changes within the team, which, in his opinion, is "in a period of training, growth and trying to generate new illusions", and the "surprise of a player who has not come lately or who has never come and that suddenly we decide, by the global situation, that it may be ".

"There are going to be changes, not too many because the people who had been before are my people, the people with whom I have collaborated and we are governed by similar patterns, but it is clear that it is the coach who tries to instill his idea, What concepts to influence and what players we have to select. Not everyone has the same priority when choosing the characteristics of the players and in this there are going to be changes, "he said in statements released by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Luis Enrique considered that the friendlies against Germany and the Netherlands they will be "very attractive" and will come "very well to see the competitive level in that month of those players". "It is not only important that you are a player who always comes to the national team, but that you arrive at that final stage at a good moment, because the competition is very short, there are four weeks, seven games for those who have the opportunity to reach the final, and it is important that players arrive in conditions, "he said.

After the draw that matched Spain with Sweden, Poland and the winner of the play off that Bosnia, Northern Ireland, Ireland and Slovakia will play, the coach spoke of his team's favorite condition, champion consecutively in the 2008 Eurocup , the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

"We are not going to hide, nor do I discover America, we like to be one of the favorites even though in the last championships we have not done anything or have been eliminated very soon. Everyone gives us as favorites with which we accept that role, it will be complicated, we hope that we can confirm that favoritism with results, "he wished.

The coach stressed that the election of the City of Soccer of Las Rozas (Madrid) as a place of concentration of the team, which will play all three games of the group stage in Bilbao, "is the best place" for facilities, proximity and travel, and also spoke of his desire and his enthusiasm to return to office.

"One of my few skills is that I put a lot of enthusiasm and impetus into everything I do and in this case this is a very desired return. They talk about the fact that never second parts were good, I hope this is very good and that we can enjoy of many sporting successes. I really want 2020 to appear, because 2019 a lousy year for me and my family and I hope that 2020 will be much better, "he added after having been out of office from March until last month because of the illness and death of his daughter.