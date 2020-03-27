Luis Enrique explains why he does not summon Iñaki Williams: "A series of requirements must be met"

Luis Enrique, Spain coach, has been clear during a round of questions from La Roja fans. When asked by why don't you call up Athletic Club striker Iñaki Williams, the coach has been clear: "You have to meet a series of requirements."

The coach has had no qualms about explaining what the requirements are for a footballer to be called up by the Absolute. "First the player has to play on his team, although there are times when a player comes without being a starter," he begins to explain.

"Then you have to play well. Then compare it to the level with the players who are in your position and lif he adapts, we consider that he has to make a striker ", Add.

"Iñaki Williams is a great striker, Young, but there are a number of requirements and we call up players based on what suits the team best. ANDWe are very happy that there are players who can join"he concludes.