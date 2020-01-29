Luis Cuni continues in the search to achieve his dream in music

Share it:

Mazatlan.- His enormous passion for music led the Mazatleco Luis Cuni to abandon his career as a doctor to seek his dream and consolidate himself as a singer in this competitive medium.

Convincing his parents of his passion for music was not easy, however his tenacity and desire to achieve sleep were the main reasons why they accepted and decided to support him.

In his short career, Luis Cuni, in addition to working with Benjamin Díaz, has had the opportunity to collaborate with artists such as Alejandra Guzmán, Reyli Barba and Dana Paola, among others.

Next March the singer will premiere the songs Luz y Tomorrow without fail, which will be included in an album that he made in collaboration with independent singers under the label of the Universal label.