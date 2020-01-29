TV Shows

Luis Cuni continues in the search to achieve his dream in music

January 29, 2020
Edie Perez
Mazatlan.- His enormous passion for music led the Mazatleco Luis Cuni to abandon his career as a doctor to seek his dream and consolidate himself as a singer in this competitive medium.

Convincing his parents of his passion for music was not easy, however his tenacity and desire to achieve sleep were the main reasons why they accepted and decided to support him.

In his short career, Luis Cuni, in addition to working with Benjamin Díaz, has had the opportunity to collaborate with artists such as Alejandra Guzmán, Reyli Barba and Dana Paola, among others.

Next March the singer will premiere the songs Luz y Tomorrow without fail, which will be included in an album that he made in collaboration with independent singers under the label of the Universal label.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

