Luis Caballero El Potro from Acapulco Shore joins the Hoy program

Mexico City.- One of the characters from the famous reality show AcaShore, Luis Caballero 'El Potro' was seen at the Televisa San Ángel facilities where he made tests to join the morning program Hoy.

It is reported that Potro attended just a few days ago with producer Magda Rodríguez so that he could join the program's cast; information coming from someone inside the television.

In addition to this fixed project, the year looks very busy for the influencer since in addition to interacting with his more than two million followers on Instagram, he prepares his release as a singer.

According to sources, it is known that they are already only seeing the amount of shares in the issue and their fees.

It is hoped that with this new job it will not affect his relationship with Michelle Vieth, since now the schedule will compete, the ojiazul on MVS television in the program Tu casa tv and the member of Aca Shore will fulfill a dream of being part of Las Estrellas.