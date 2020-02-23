Luis Buñuel and his 10 best films

10

‘The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie’ (1972)

They say that Buñuel didn't like Hitchcock's cinema at all, but English was a fan of Spanish cinema. In 1972, Buñuel would win the Oscar for France for ‘The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie’ but, more importantly, it would be the reception prepared by the greatest Hollywood filmmakers. For his visit he organized what many consider the greatest gathering of geniuses in film history. They say that Hitchcock asked to sit next to the one born in Calanda and toasted him saying that it was “The best of us all”. Such a statement takes special weight if we remember that English and Spanish were accompanied on the table by Robert Mulligan, William Wyler, George Cukor, Robert Wise, Billy Wilder, George Stevens and Rouben Mamoulian (in addition to Carrière and producer Serge Silberman). Such a all-star of the classic American cinema that serves us to expose, with this last work of our list of essentials, the dimension reached by the Spanish in the history of the cinema. But let's not forget the movie, much less figure here exclusively for its Oscar. The film is a review of what is narrated in ‘The exterminating angel’, with the variation that this is about a small group that never gets to start dinner. The hunger of the protagonists increases in the same way as the surreal situation. More direct than the Mexican, the protagonists are literally locked in the stage of the absurd, where their way of life and dawns are only food of the opera bufa that, for Buñuel, is its existence.