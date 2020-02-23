Luis Buñuel and his 10 best films

We could say that Luis Buñuel is the most admired Spanish filmmaker of all times. However, his figure goes far beyond his birthplace. With a career developed mostly in Mexico and France, the Aragonese is one of the great geniuses of the seventh art. His cinema, as imitated as inimitable, as inspiring as unique, has given rise to all kinds of theories, interpretations, readings and classifications. But, above any detail, on each of his films the personal authorship of Calanda is defined. To celebrate the 120 years after his birth, we selected the 10 most essential works of his (worth the redundancy) essential filmography.
‘An Andalusian dog’ (1929)
Buñuel affirmed that he wrote the script of this mythical work together with Salvador Dali with the sole premise that none of your images could lead to an explanation or rational analysis. Therefore, we will not be the ones who try the impossible. ‘An Andalusian Dog’ became the avant-garde icon known as surrealism mixing a series of nightmare dreams of the filmmaker and the painter. Without that eye that is cut and those ants that come out of the hand we can hardly imagine the cinema of Hitchcock, David Lynch, Fellini or any filmmaker whose world is immensely dreamlike. ‘An Andalusian dog’ opened the seventh art to the infinity of the imagination and, incidentally, became a success due to the outraged who, exasperated for not understanding what they saw, criticized and denounced each image feeling offended. It's a shame that Buñuel's next work, ‘The golden age’, that nothing has to envy the first, suffered from total disinterest once the controversy subsided, and almost completely ruined the filmmaker of Calanda.
Hur Las Hurdes, land without bread ’(1933)
As the winner of the Goya for Best Animated Film, ‘Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles’, says, the Aragonese was able to shoot this revolutionary documentary thanks to the award-winning lottery ticket from his friend, the sculptor Ramón Acín. Buñuel made his most Spanish film portraying the drama of the inhabitants of the Hurdes, the most disadvantaged region of Spain, with beautiful crudeness and desolation. The poetry of his images and the drama of his small personal stories continue to make him the best documentary in the history of Spanish cinema along with ‘El disenchantment’ (Jaime Chávarri, 1976). Also, of course, it makes us regret the immense drama for the history of our cinema that supposes that Buñuel hardly made cinema in Spain.
‘The Forgotten’ (1950)
In his long and prolific Mexican adventure, the Aragonese filmmaker made many films of what he called food. Melodramatic commissions to earn a living in exile. However, he soon acquired the power and status to create, not only the best and most recognized films in the history of Mexican cinema, but from all over the world. The program "Memory of the world" is a UNESCO initiative that classifies and stores the heritage considered fundamental in the history of mankind. In the cinema they only have this honor the filmography of the Lumière Brothers, ‘The Wizard of oz’, ‘Metropolis’ and this Buñuel drama about a group of marginalized children. His story mixes the crudeness of Italian neorealism with the dreamlike surrealism of the filmmaker's beginnings. ‘The Forgotten’ is therefore a compendium of everything we admire from Buñuel's filmography, his distanced emotion, his humor, his social portrait, his sensuality, his social criticism, his moral provocation, his magic … In short, his ability to teach us life as it is but also as we had never seen it.
‘He’ (1953)
‘The brute’, ‘Trial of a crime’ or the unfinished wonder that is ‘Simon of the desert’ They could also give a good account of the prolific mastery of Mexican Buñuel. However, we are left with this story about an extremely straight and Catholic man who falls in love with a woman as soon as he sees his feet in the church (yes, the Spaniard did not stay far behind Quentin Tarantino in that fetish). He will leave his singleness to marry her, snatching it from his friend. However, the brutal change in his life and his obsession with women led to insane jealousy that led his imagination to make his reality mad. As in most of Buñuel's work, it is the clash between sex and desire faced with tradition and religious customs the main source of unhappiness and pathos of men.
‘Nazarin’ (1959)
Buñuel had an extraordinary career at all times, but we can say without opposition that it was in the scarce three years that it took him to do ‘Nazarin’, ‘Viridiana’ and ‘The exterminating angel’ where he was at the top of his artistic inspiration. Here Paco Rabal It embodies, probably, the best role of his career, to a priest whose idealism will bring him only problems. Although everything starts in a neighborhood courtyard, the plot ends on a pilgrimage. Through the messianic figure (more and more as the tape progresses) of Rabal, Buñuel interrogates us about true faith and how much or nothing, as you think, has to do with human solidarity and goodness. Galdosian adaptation, we still don't know if it's a deeply Catholic movie or the opposite. Much of the blame is on her its end, one of the most discussed and mysterious in the history of cinema.
‘Viridiana’ (1961)
The only Spanish winner of the Palme d'Or and, for the vast majority, the best national film of all time, it is also a huge example of its historical shame. It is because the film was the return home of one of the greatest artists in our history, but ended the banned movie until after the death of the dictator by mandate of the church. Buñuel's masterpiece follows the same trail as "Nazarin" but this time it is a nun who will face the moral evils of human beings and life. His recreation of the last supper, the moment when Fernando Rey's character tries on a heeled shoe or dresses his girlfriend's niece, the dog tied to the car or the final card game, a whole ménage à trois, are just some of the magnificent moments of this unsurpassed satire on the human condition.
‘The exterminating angel’ (1962)
‘The forgotten ones’, ‘Him’, ‘Nazarín’ and, above all, ‘Viridiana’. We can say that, in Buñuel's cinema, there has always been a interest in portraying the division between the bourgeoisie and the most disadvantaged. If in ‘Nazarín’ we saw the first and in ‘Viridiana’ there is a train collision between them, ‘The exterminating angel’ was the beginning of the last part of the Turolense filmography, definitely focused on the wealthiest in society. People who have the power, comforts and boredom to explore and challenge social conventions and yet are more attached to them than any other class, in search of that so fictitious we call "distinction." The isolation of the reality of the rich served Buñuel to film this fable in which a group of rich people can't get out of a room where they have held a meeting. No explanations are given, nor are there desperate attempts to leave. Simply, when someone is going to leave the place, they don't do it. The passage of time begins to wreak havoc on the behavior of a class based on appearances that the film exposes and collapses.
‘Bella by day’ (1967)
Buñuel returned where it all began, France, to film much of his latest films. In all this stage the figure of his co-writer, the famous one is fundamental Jean-Claude Carrière. In this provocative film of the sixties Francisco Rabal or Michel Piccoli appear, but we talk about the iconic film par excellence of a Catherine Deneuve On top of its icy beauty. His distant, mysterious and sacred attitude was Buñuel's perfect weapon to compose this story about a married and well-off woman who, without explanation, decides to engage in prostitution. Although Ozon made a commendable review, more adolescent, of history, in 'young and beautiful', nothing equals the attraction for the unknown and the inexplicable sexual and class revolution that this film implies, both on the eve of '68 and in the present. The bourgeoisie, again, faced with ridiculous and anguished boredom.
‘Tristana’ (1970)
After Hur Las Hurdes ’, and although‘ Viridiana ’also had Mexican production,‘ Tristana ’is Buñuel’s third and final work to be considered Spanish production (despite its Italian resources and, of course, French). Here Buñuel dispensed with Carrière in favor of Julio Alejandro to face the difficult task of adapting, again, a work of Benito Perez Galdos. French Catherine Deneuve, the Spanish Fernando Rey and the Italian Franco Nero (Now it is better understood the co-production) star in this story that seems designed for Buñuel. The story of this adoptive father, who ends up obsessed with the beauty of his daughter until he married her, was already around the jealous and crazy temptations of the protagonists of ‘He’ and ‘Viridiana’, among others. With phrases like "I am your father and your husband and I do one or the other as it suits me", we can not fail to admire this work of Buñuel, essential to understand the idiosyncrasy of our art.
‘The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie’ (1972)
They say that Buñuel didn't like Hitchcock's cinema at all, but English was a fan of Spanish cinema. In 1972, Buñuel would win the Oscar for France for ‘The discreet charm of the bourgeoisie’ but, more importantly, it would be the reception prepared by the greatest Hollywood filmmakers. For his visit he organized what many consider the greatest gathering of geniuses in film history. They say that Hitchcock asked to sit next to the one born in Calanda and toasted him saying that it was “The best of us all”. Such a statement takes special weight if we remember that English and Spanish were accompanied on the table by Robert Mulligan, William Wyler, George Cukor, Robert Wise, Billy Wilder, George Stevens and Rouben Mamoulian (in addition to Carrière and producer Serge Silberman). Such a all-star of the classic American cinema that serves us to expose, with this last work of our list of essentials, the dimension reached by the Spanish in the history of the cinema. But let's not forget the movie, much less figure here exclusively for its Oscar. The film is a review of what is narrated in ‘The exterminating angel’, with the variation that this is about a small group that never gets to start dinner. The hunger of the protagonists increases in the same way as the surreal situation. More direct than the Mexican, the protagonists are literally locked in the stage of the absurd, where their way of life and dawns are only food of the opera bufa that, for Buñuel, is its existence.
