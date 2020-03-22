Luis Ángel Franco ‘El flaco’ pays tribute to Selena Quintanilla from home

Share it:

In quarantine Luis Ángel Franco ‘El flaco’, he performed one of the great successes of the late Tex-Mex queen and those of other greats such as Pancho Barraza, Bunbury, Joan Sebastian and more, through a live broadcast.

Exponents of the Mexican regional have also joined the use of technology to offer some of their musical proposal, projects and news to their followers at this time in which a historical situation is being faced in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the performers who recently used his social networks to give something of his proposal as a soloist is Luis Ángel Franco ‘El flaco’.

Homage from home

In Mexico, a quarantine has not been formally dictated by the government, but the population has been asked to stay home to avoid the spread of the virus, so Luis Ángel decided to abide by the recommendation to be home, as mentioned in some of his video clips posted on his YouTube channel on March 20.

The night of the day after (March 21), accompanied by his band and from the roof of his home, he began with the transmission via Facebook of a presentation that was over 2 hours long.

'I have no more', the melody that the late singer Selena Quintanilla made successful was the one that opened the performance with great feeling.

At its conclusion, a short message continued in which Franco invited to have faith and hope that everything will turn out well. He also took the opportunity to introduce the members of his band and read some greetings that netizens requested.

'Pistiaré' resumed the show, a melody that he played in the past with Banda Recoditos, a group that Luis Ángel was part of for 16 years.

Celebrate life

The artist, who formally presented his solo project enero My Big Dream Tour in January 2020, continued the evening with the Reflection melody, a theme that is new to his repertoire.

"They ask me why I like songs that talk about life and death … it's because of the things that are happening, like the moment we are living today, that's why", said the artist, who continued explaining that "those of us who are still in this world are the fortunate ones, because many people this day that dawned are no longer … with this Coronavirus roll, why should I tell you more, you know what is going.

"I celebrate life, I do not celebrate death, life, the opportunity that God gives us to continue embracing people, to continue talking with them, to continue breathing and to continue being inhabitants of the Earththat's why I really like these songs, ”he said before continuing with more complacency in which he recalled songs made hits by Pancho Barraza, Bunbury, Joan Sebastian, Los Recoditos and more.

'Hopefully not', 'I don't need it', 'Even if it's not with me', 'The first fool', 'I'll dance', 'Even bitter honey', 'If I lost you', 'My last wish', ' Until the sun rises' and 'Forgetting', among others.

Moved

At one point in the broadcast he was sentimental when he shared that the melody 'My greatest yearning' was dedicated to his girlfriend who cannot be with him at this time because the borders are closed from the United States to Mexico. When he finished saying those words 'El flaco' broke and he couldn't help but be moved to tears. He noted that he hopes that things will be well soon so that all the people who are at a distance from their loved ones can already be with him or her.