Luis Alfonso Mendoza, voice of Gohan in Latin America, has been murdered with his wife in Mexico

March 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
Latin American Dragon Ball fans are mourning today. Luis Alfonso Mendozavoice of Gohan In Latin America, he was murdered along with his wife in Mexico on February 29. The actor died at the age of 55 in the town of Portales and was the victim of a triple homicide with his wife and brother-in-law after starting a dispute with a tenant in his studio.

After committing the crime, the murderer of Mendoza and his relatives tried to commit suicide without success, so he is currently detained and in serious health. Gohan's voice also worked as a voice acting actor for Sheldon Cooper of The Big Bang Theory and Carlton Banks of The Prince of Bel-Air (The Prince of rap).

According to the newspaper El Milenio, a neighbor offered statements about the dispute that would end in crime. "In the place, a man lives and rented a part to some gentlemen as for artistic activities, apparently they wanted to stay and had the dispute for the property," said a neighbor to the aforementioned media.

Numerous Dragon Ball fans from all over the world, along with the rest of Mendoza's teammates, have honored him during the weekend through social networks.

“Just a couple of days ago we laughed with my castaway look, and today you are no longer Luis Alfonso (Mendoza). Someone explain it to me! Fortunately you stay in the heart with your laughter and your jokes and the memories of so many years. Yesterday was a sad day. ”He said Mario Castañeda, voice of voice of Goku in Latin America.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

