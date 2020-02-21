Luimelia's actresses undergo the most ‘millennial’ test

Share it:

How would Luisita and Amelia (‘Luimelia’) act on issues of the present? Press play and you'll know …

Carol Rovira and Paula Usero are the actresses of the Atresplayer series, a wonderful ‘Spin off’ of ‘Amar is forever’ With which They are on everyone's lips.

When the love story of Luisita Y Amelia in 'Love is forever', nobody imagined that their relationship would also make millions of fans fall in love, to the point of becoming a phenomenon that crosses borders, capable of changing the lives of some spectators and their protagonists. Carol Rovira and Paula Usero they are still surprised by the welcome, while they enjoy that second life of their characters in #Luimelia, the seriand that was born from that crush of the audience and that can already be seen in Atresplayer, after a much anticipated premiere. We talked about this television boom with the actresses that interpret them and submit them to the fun test of ‘Love in times‘ millennial ’ in which we imagine how they would respond #Luimelia from the past to present affairs. Hit the ‘play’.

"One of the concerns we had was its construction because every day we are at the home of many people and they see a piece of our history that has been simmering. We wanted to tell it as delicately as possible and trust because its plot is beautiful base", Carol Rovira account. "Yes. Many people have felt identified with the story and it has served as a tool to tell that they were like us. Luisita and Amelia have earned them as a reference. It is wonderful that they launched themselves to make this plot of love and in a time slot so particular, ”he adds Paula Usero.

D.R.

As we already commented, #Luimelia born in response to fans of this couple. They have been the main impulse and their signs of affection and gratitude are very curious. "A follower talked to her daughters and left her husband to identify with them. She told him she liked women. Another told us that she had sat down with her mother to tell her she was the same as us and didn't have to add anything else." , says Paula.



The Atresplayer series, without a doubt, it has all the elements to conquer. It is beautiful in form and content, fun and they are wonderful. On the other hand, they deal with issues with which the youngest, an audience that a priori the original fiction does not reach, will be identified instantly. The universe #Luimelia It shines and is very cool.

The bet was risky. “It's hard to understand that they dared to make a ‘Spin off’ of a production that is still on air, with two of its characters, but at a different time, ”says Paula. That was what most struck the protagonists in the first moment, but after the initial doubts everything flowed naturally. “The essence was. The hardest thing was to create this relationship and we already had it. We rehearsed one afternoon, because I had to have another rhythm and language, and that's it. What we have in a scene of ‘Amar…’ here is a chapter, ”says Rovira while her partner smiles.

D.R.

It shows that they understand each other well and that good vibes are also outside and inside the screen where they lived one of the funniest situations of the recording. “In the restaurant scene I got a fart… (laughs) We were recording the first date and since the character is supposed to be passionate about oenology I had to drink a glass of the tug. I decided to do it with wine and after three shots it was red, it was hot and it worked on me. I have a false take on that wonderful moment, ”confesses Paula.

After the mess, we get serious for fan talks. Would it have been cool to see their characters in another context? “It's something scary, I'm always afraid of being judged, especially because Luisita is not a lesbian of origin. She falls in love with people and I am terrified that fans will judge that, although they have already done it through networks, and it torments me because we do not decide it, ”says Usero. “I think we have to fight against that fear because we can't please everyone. We both try to do it with the greatest possible respect. ”

Putting the mind in the future, so they would like it to end #Luimelia's romance. “The ones in 77 would love to be able to go outside holding hands. It would be a triumph, ”says Paula. "Yes, let the neighbors see it as natural," adds Carol. And with those of 2020? Both agree: "It would be good if they could start a family and achieve their dreams."