         '#Luimelia', the spin-off of the 'Amar es para siempre' phenomenon already has a release date at Atresplayer

Atresmedia has set a premiere date for '#Lumelia', its new original series that emerges as a spin-off of 'Amar es para siempre', its famous daily series. Thus, the February 14th this web miniseries will be released in Atresplayer composed of six episodes of eight minutes each. A mini format that we have seen lately in serious as 'State of the Union'.

Paula Usero and Carol Rovira, the very Luisa and Amelia In the daily series of Antena 3, they will leave the usual set to show us their relationship in the year 2020, compared to theirs in 1977.

Thus, according to the official description, in the contemporary plot, Luisita and Amelia don't know each other: They are some "young people of the millennial generation who have before them the freedoms and possibilities offered by today's society, although they will also encounter the pitfalls that still remain".

The couple's horde of fans they will be able to witness this story while their seventies plot continues. An entire "temporary trans" narrative experiment, so to speak, which is in the hands of Camino Sánchez, Borja González Santaolalla and Diana Rojo.

The #Luimelia phenomenon, started in season 7 of 'Amar es para siempre', when Luisita meets Amelia, singer and waitress. Friendship would soon emerge from a love still forbidden in the Spain of the seventies.

Is story soon caught the attention of viewerss, being one of the most beloved and commented plots in recent years, reaching beyond borders to the point that Antena 3 proposed to the writers of 'Amar' make this new series.