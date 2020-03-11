Entertainment

         '#Luimelia' renewed: the adorable spin-off of 'Amar es para siempre' will have two more seasons

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Atresplayer, Atresmedia's video on demand platform today announced the renewal for two more seasons of '#Luimelia', the adorable and fresh spin-off of his daily novel 'Amar es para siempre'.

A renewal that does not come by surprise, since the series has exceeded platform expectations, being one of the most commented contents during its broadcast. Data clearly relevant when talking about a series that was created, precisely, for the fandom of the couple.


All this has been announced. through a fun video in which a neighbor of the couple complains about how loud they are and how heavy they are with the lime and chamomile. After the video we were revealed that there would be season 2 and 3.

The first season of '#Luimelia' airs its last episode this Sunday keeping some pretty good reviews by the press, including us.

On these new episodes no more information, but they do drop that will continue to last eight minutes. A format that I personally find too short but that works quite well.

