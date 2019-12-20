Luigi's Mansion 3 will release multiplayer DLC in 2020

Share it:

Nintendo has announced that next year the players of Luigi's Mansion 3 They can expand their multiplayer gaming experience with two new downloadable paid content that will include new outfits, new ghosts and the ScareScraper mode.

These two DLCs have the name Multiplayer Pack 1 and 2 and are now available for reservation at the price of € 9.99 each. The first would be available by April 30 and the second by July 31.

The first package includes outfits related to the theme of several rooms in the Tower of Challenges (the new DLC game mode): the medieval castle, the disco and the eternal suites. Players will also receive the Type E Flashlight and three new mini-games for Luigi vs. Luigi mode.

In the case of the second DLC we have three more suits and their corresponding floors in the Tower of Challenges, as well as three new mini-games for the Luigi vs. Luigi game mode.