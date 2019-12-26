Luigi's Mansion 3: Poltergust G-00 reproduced in 1: 1 scale, here it is in video

Share it:

Have you loved Luigi's Mansion 3 and the atmosphere of the Nintendo Switch exclusive is still missing? Then you can't miss a new movie showing the full size replica of the Poltergust G-00, the bizarre tool used by the mustachioed protagonist to interact with the environment and suck the ghosts.

In fact, in the last hours a new video has been published on the official YouTube channel of the Kyoto company in which some artists have started to work to reproduce in an extremely faithful way the gadget that we used and appreciated during the adventure. As you can see in the video, which you find above, great attention has been paid to every single detail and the result, on Luigi's cosplayer, is simply incredible.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that only a few weeks ago Nintendo dedicated an entire trailer to the Poltergust G-00 of Luigi's Mansion 3, which recalls some telesales in a funny way.

We remind you that the news according to which Luigi's Mansion 3 will expand with a Multiplayer Pack, a paid DLC full of activities to be carried out in the company of other players, is only a few days ago.